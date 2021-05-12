Giles County increased to 4,006 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,872 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 34.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,564, up from 23,544.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,975 positive, 30,254 negative, 5,788 inactive, 88 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,365 positive, 18,132 negative, 4,274 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,201 positive, 23,683 negative, 4,105 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,527 positive, 76,948 negative, 13,224 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 855,587 total cases, 6,976,046 negative tests, 12,296 fatalities and 834,705 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,813,531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 583,647 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 160,063,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,326,378 deaths.
—Staff Reports
