Giles County increased to 1,293 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 17, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,077 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Forty fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 176.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 13,639, up from 13,586.
Fifty-seven Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Nov. 6, 52 residents and 32 staff members had tested positive. TDH reportd 22 resident deaths.
Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore was removed from the list of facilities with active cases in the Nov. 13 update. Facilities are removed once no positive residents or staff members have been reported in the previous 28 days.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has 21 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with one positive resident and three positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 2,339 positive, 16,942 negative, 1,913 inactive, 26 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,304 positive, 10,766 negative, 1,080 inactive, 10 fatalities; Marshall — 1,520 positive, 13,948 negative, 1,299 inactive, 15 fatalities; and Maury — 5,125 positive, 42,607 negative, 4,096 inactive, 48 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 320,729 total cases, 3,799,489 negative tests, 3,995 fatalities and 276,497 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 11,266,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 247,696 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 55,341,042 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,332,470 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.