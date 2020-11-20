Giles County remained at 1,311 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Nov. 20, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 1,119 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Forty fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 152.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 13,791, up from 13,695.
Fifty-eight Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has 24 residents and 16 staff members who have tested positive. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with two positive residents and four positive staff members. One resident death has been reported.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 2,430 positive, 17,153 negative, 2,033 inactive, 32 fatalities; Lincoln — 1,358 positive, 10,923 negative, 1,158 inactive, 11 fatalities; Marshall — 1,577 positive, 14,091 negative, 1,372 inactive, 17 fatalities; and Maury — 5,266 positive, 43,097 negative, 4,404 inactive, 57 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 331,532 total cases, 3,852,016 negative tests, 4,202 fatalities and 283,908 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 11,808,698 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 253,458 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 57,309,785 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,368,117 deaths.
—Staff Reports
