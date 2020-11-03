Giles County increased to 1,056 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 3 p.m. today, Nov. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 904 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Thirty-eight fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 114.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 12,139, up from 12,084.
Fifty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to TDH, as of Oct. 30, 52 residents and 31 staff members have tested positive. TDH reported 22 resident deaths as of Oct. 30, one new death since the Oct. 16 update.
TDH reported two new clusters of cases Oct. 30.
AHC Meadowbrook in Pulaski has three residents who have tested positive.
TDH lists NHC Pulaski with three positive staff members and one resident death.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,802 positive, 14,824 negative, 1,544 inactive, 24 fatalities; Lincoln — 993 positive, 9,866 negative, 854 inactive, five fatalities; Marshall — 1,246 positive, 12,312 negative, 1,091 inactive, 12 fatalities; and Maury — 3,832 positive, 36,668 negative, 3,213 inactive, 39 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 266,357 total cases, 3,417,520 negative tests, 3,454 fatalities and 237,736 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 9,358,469 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 232,374 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 47,250,964 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,210,335 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.