Giles County increased to 773 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Oct. 8, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 592 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Twenty-three fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 158.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 9,672, up from 9,608.
Forty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Cluster
TDH reported a cluster of cases at Elk River Health & Rehabilitation of Ardmore Sept. 25.
According to Elk River Health & Rehabilitation’s website, 14 residents and eight staff members have tested positive thus far. TDH reports two resident deaths.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,206 positive, 11,592 negative, 1,043 inactive, 16 fatalities; Lincoln — 699 positive, 8,795 negative, 628 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 873 positive, 9,900 negative, 759 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,647 positive, 28,078 negative, 2,365 inactive, 31 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 209,447 total cases, 2,836,100 negative tests, 2,705 fatalities and 189,990 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 7,586,904 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 212,420 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 36,349,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,058,698 deaths.
—Staff Reports
