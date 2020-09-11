Giles County increased to 505 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 441 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 49.
In accordance with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,320, up from 7,259.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 838 positive, 8,958 negative, 750 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 506 positive, 6,625 negative, 441 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 623 positive, 7,663 negative, 551 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,000 positive, 21,014 negative, 1,760 inactive, 18 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 169,859 total cases, 2,214,968 negative tests, 2,025 fatalities and 152,674 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,419,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 192,448 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 28,273,312 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 911,376 deaths.
—Staff Reports
