Giles County increased to 507 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 444 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 48.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7,404, up from 7,320.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 848 positive, 8,997 negative, 752 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 515 positive, 6,736 negative, 444 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 624 positive, 7,688 negative, 560 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,010 positive, 21,252 negative, 1,776 inactive, 19 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 170,891 total cases, 2,235,909 negative tests, 2,064 fatalities and 154,947 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,466,012 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 193,351 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 28,572,250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 916,992 deaths.
—Staff Reports
