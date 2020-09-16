Giles County increased to 539 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 16, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 458 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 64.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 7749, up from 7,635.
Thirty-two Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 896 positive, 9,364 negative, 783 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 551 positive, 7,106 negative, 479 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 674 positive, 8,122 negative, 585 inactive, four fatalities; and Maury — 2,112 positive, 22,319 negative, 1,839 inactive, 22 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 177,087 total cases, 2,328,773 negative tests, 2,151 fatalities and 160,202 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,610,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 196,349 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 29,664,114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 937,111 deaths.
—Staff Reports
