Giles County increased to 580 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 2 p.m. today, Sept. 24, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 503 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Seventeen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 60.
In accordance with updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recoverd from 21 days to 14 days.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 8,382, up from 8,343.
Thirty-four Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 1,012 positive, 10,017 negative, 863 inactive, 11 fatalities; Lincoln — 603 positive, 7,647 negative, 534 inactive, one fatality; Marshall — 741 positive, 8,655 negative, 638 inactive, five fatalities; and Maury — 2,309 positive, 24,158 negative, 2,038 inactive, 23 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 187,544 total cases, 2,501,811 negative tests, 2,310 fatalities and 171,153 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,954,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 202,404 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 32,039,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 979,388 deaths.
—Staff Reports
