Giles County increased to 464 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of 3 p.m. today, Sept. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 422 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 27.
In accordance with recently updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, TDH has adjusted the period of time that must pass before they consider a case to be inactive/recovered from 21 days to 14 days. This accounts for the significant increase in inactive/recovered cases and decrease in active cases reported throughout the state today.
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 6,895, up from 6,837.
Thirty-one Giles County residents have been hospitalized since May 9.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Long-Term Care Clusters
TDH first reported a cluster at NHC, Pulaski July 17.
According to the NHC, Pulaski website, 29 residents and 23 employees have tested positive. Seven resident deaths were reported. All remaining positive patients and 22 employees have recovered.
TDH updates information on clusters at long-term care facilities each Friday.
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 765 positive, 8,404 negative, 677 recovered, nine fatalities; Lincoln — 432 positive, 6,209 negative, 389 recovered, one fatality; Marshall — 577 positive, 7,103 negative, 448 recovered, four fatalities; and Maury — 1,822 positive, 19,611 negative, 1,545 recovered, 16 fatalities.
As of 2 p.m. today, Tennessee has reported 159,546 total cases, 2,072,116 negative tests, 1,815 fatalities and 141,568 recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 6,137,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 186,436 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 26,128,340 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 865,132 deaths.
—Staff Reports
