Giles County increased to 4,382 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Aug. 16, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 4,087 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 195.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 25,830, up from 25,395 a week ago.
Giles County has had 115 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,664 positive, 325 active, 101 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,897 positive, 305 active, 69 fatalities; Marshall — 4,773 positive, 238 active, 65 fatalities; and Maury — 14,883 positive, 694 active, 182 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 954,610 total cases, 12,986 fatalities and 891,866 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 36,225,513 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 622,199 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 207,677,423 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,368,986 deaths.
—Staff Reports
