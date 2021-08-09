Giles County increased to 4,259 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Aug. 9, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 4,011 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Nintey-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 149.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 25,395, up from 25,066 a week ago.
Giles County has had 115 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,450 positive, 222 active, 100 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,707 positive, 221 active, 68 fatalities; Marshall — 4,624 positive, 154 active, 65 fatalities; and Maury — 14,453 positive, 438 active, 181 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 923,520 total cases, 12,844 fatalities and 874,590 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 35,916,486 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 617,254 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 203,217,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,300,122 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.