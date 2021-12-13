Giles County increased to 6,284 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Dec. 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,063 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred thirty-two fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 89.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 33,146, up from 32,810 a week ago.
Giles County has had 232 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,891 positive, 103 active, 134 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,895 positive, 51 active, 100 fatalities; Marshall — 7,108 positive, 97 active, 96 fatalities; and Maury — 20,140 positive, 259 active, 247 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,339,872 total cases, 17,768 fatalities and 1,301,014 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 50,078,410 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 798,416 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 270,667,497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,310,991 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.