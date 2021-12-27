Giles County increased to 6,392 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Dec. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,150 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred forty-eight fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 94.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 33,757, up from 33,489 a week ago.
Giles County has had 240 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 10,036 positive, 119 active, 157 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,981 positive, 62 active, 133 fatalities; Marshall — 7,248 positive, 122 active, 102 fatalities; and Maury — 20,573 positive, 372 active, 271 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,382,121 total cases, 20,613 fatalities and 1,323,495 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 52,593,614 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 817,726 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 281,111,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,405,224 deaths.
—Staff Reports
