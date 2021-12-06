Giles County increased to 6,229 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Dec. 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,030 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred thirty fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 69.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 32,810, up from 32,496 a week ago.
Giles County has had 230 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,815 positive, 80 active, 131 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,866 positive, 41 active, 100 fatalities; Marshall — 7,055 positive, 87 active, 92 fatalities; and Maury — 19,979 positive, 204 active, 244 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,327,453 total cases, 17,487 fatalities and 1,292,148 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 49,266,336 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 789,610 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 266,375,240 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,261,630 deaths.
—Staff Reports
