*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 9,251 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 8,742 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred sixty-four fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 345.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 36,741, up from 36,430 a week ago.
Giles County has had 257 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 14,041 positive, 538 active, 172 fatalities; Lincoln — 9,795 positive, 326 active, 140 fatalities; Marshall — 10,208 positive, 440 active, 111 fatalities; and Maury — 28,459 positive, 1,092 active, 299 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,973,332 total cases, 23,404 fatalities and 1,877,547 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 78,142,974 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 928,034 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 417,129,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,847,120 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.