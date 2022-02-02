*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 8,743 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 7,479 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred sixty-one fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 1,103.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 36,110, up from 35,563 a week ago.
Giles County has had 256 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 13,326 positive, 1,795 active, 168 fatalities; Lincoln — 9,310 positive, 1,195 active, 137 fatalities; Marshall — 9,465 positive, 1,140 active, 108 fatalities; and Maury — 27,145 positive, 2,841 active, 289 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,866,676 total cases, 22,574 fatalities and 1,660,221 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 75,569,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 893,496 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 383,949,922 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,696,763 deaths.
—Staff Reports
