*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 9,117 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Feb. 5, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 8,279 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred sixty-one fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 677.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 36,430, up from 36,110 a week ago.
Giles County has had 256 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 13,789 positive, 1,015 active, 170 fatalities; Lincoln — 9,661 positive, 717 active, 139 fatalities; Marshall — 10,076 positive, 953 active, 110 fatalities; and Maury — 27,986 positive, 1,934 active, 295 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,938,323 total cases, 23,029 fatalities and 1,785,390 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 77,199,556 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 911,493 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 402,436,562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,772,396 deaths.
—Staff Reports
