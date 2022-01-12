*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 6,872 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 12, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,238 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fifty-two fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 482.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 34,416, up from 34,100 a week ago.
Giles County has had 244 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 10,645 positive, 567 active, 160 fatalities; Lincoln — 7,416 positive, 426 active, 136 fatalities; Marshall — 7,742 positive, 471 active, 104 fatalities; and Maury — 22,174 positive, 1,550 active, 273 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,540,515 total cases, 21,095 fatalities and 1,366,731 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 62,727,044 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 843,624 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 315,390,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,510,327 deaths.
—Staff Reports
