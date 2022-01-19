*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 7,460 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,428 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fifty-four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 878.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 34,956, up from 34,416 a week ago.
Giles County has had 246 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 11,278 positive, 939 active, 165 fatalities; Lincoln — 7,934 positive, 754 active, 136 fatalities; Marshall — 8,202 positive, 745 active, 105 fatalities; and Maury — 23,949 positive, 2,486 active, 279 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,653,144 total cases, 21,694 fatalities and 1,447,671 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 68,488,869 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 857,665 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 337,075,277 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,563,776 deaths.
—Staff Reports
