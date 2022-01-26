*Effective Jan. 5, TDH COVID-19 updates have moved to a weekly format. Data is released each Wednesday from the previous Sunday-Saturday week.
Giles County increased to 8,195 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,824 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fifty-nine fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 1,212.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 35,563, up from 34,956 a week ago.
Giles County has had 254 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 12,472 positive, 1,695 active, 166 fatalities; Lincoln — 8,724 positive, 1,207 active, 137 fatalities; Marshall — 8,883 positive, 1,014 active, 108 fatalities; and Maury — 25,789 positive, 3,200 active, 287 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,771,783 total cases, 22,151 fatalities and 1,543,456 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 72,558,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 874,886 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 361,022,822 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,623,004 deaths.
—Staff Reports
