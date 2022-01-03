Giles County increased to 6,558 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Jan. 3, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 6,188 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fifty fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 230.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 34,100, up from 33,757 a week ago.
Giles County has had 244 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 10,268 positive, 286 active, 159 fatalities; Lincoln — 7,149 positive, 199 active, 134 fatalities; Marshall — 7,440 positive, 254 active, 102 fatalities; and Maury — 21,369 positive, 1,004 active, 272 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,453,766 total cases, 20,902 fatalities and 1,338,835 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 56,091,119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 827,701 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 292,320,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,448,641 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.