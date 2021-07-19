Giles County increased to 4,076 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of July 19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,951 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 25.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,716, up from 24,584 a week ago.
Giles County has had 113 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,136 positive, 31,926 negative, 6,014 inactive, 95 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,440 positive, 19,072 negative, 4,348 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,403 positive, 24,924 negative, 4,282 inactive, 63 fatalities; and Maury — 13,849 positive, 81,125 negative, 13,577 inactive, 178 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 875,628 total cases, 7,479,073 negative tests, 12,639 fatalities and 856,270 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 34,124,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 609,204 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 190,781,839 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,093,496 deaths.
—Staff Reports
