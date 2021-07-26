Giles County increased to 4,098 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of July 26, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,959 are now considered inactive/recovered.
Nintey-nine fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 40.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,831, up from 24,716 a week ago.
Giles County has had 113 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,193 positive, 32,102 negative, 6,023 inactive, 97 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,470 positive, 19,158 negative, 4,352 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,457 positive, 25,074 negative, 4,318 inactive, 63 fatalities; and Maury — 13,976 positive, 81,661 negative, 13,637 inactive, 178 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 884,417 total cases, 7,535,597 negative tests, 12,690 fatalities and 859,565 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 34,517,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 611,115 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 194,561,153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,164,303 deaths.
—Staff Reports
