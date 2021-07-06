Giles County increased to 4,051 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of July 6, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,946 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently five.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,516, up from 24,357 a week ago.
Giles County has had 112 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,108 positive, 31,687 negative, 6,004 inactive, 94 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,414 positive, 18,919 negative, 4,337 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,346 positive, 24,654 negative, 4,256 inactive, 61 fatalities; and Maury — 13,755 positive, 80,452 negative, 13,551 inactive, 177 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 868,322 total cases, 7,396,549 negative tests, 12,577 fatalities and 853,364 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,737,982 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 605,799 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 184,394,772 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,988,239 deaths.
—Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.