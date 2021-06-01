Giles County increased to 4,028 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of June 1, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,906 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred-one fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 21.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,933, up from 23,848.
Giles County has had 110 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,027 positive, 30,822 negative, 5,888 inactive, 92 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,374 positive, 18,401 negative, 4,301 inactive, 66 fatalities; Marshall — 4,219 positive, 23,984 negative, 4,143 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,604 positive, 78,227 negative, 13,373 inactive, 173 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 863,004 total cases, 7,165,940 negative tests, 12,456 fatalities and 845,062 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,286,129 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 595,205 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 171,021,130 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,556,992 deaths.
—Staff Reports
