Giles County increased to 4,046 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of June 15, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,944 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently two.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,199, up from 24,084 a week ago.
Giles County has had 112 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,096 positive, 31,246 negative, 5,990 inactive, 93 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,391 positive, 18,613 negative, 4,319 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,310 positive, 24,295 negative, 4,236 inactive, 60 fatalities; and Maury — 13,714 positive, 79,306 negative, 13,515 inactive, 177 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 865,511 total cases, 7,266,642 negative tests, 12,504 fatalities and 850,762 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,489,604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 600,429 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 176,755,996 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,824,865 deaths.
—Staff Reports
