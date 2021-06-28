Giles County remained at 4,048 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of June 28, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,945 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently three.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,357, up from 24,276 a week ago.
Giles County has had 112 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,100 positive, 31,538 negative, 6,000 inactive, 94 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,402 positive, 18,815 negative, 4,323 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,319 positive, 24,528 negative, 4,248 inactive, 61 fatalities; and Maury — 13,736 positive, 80,032 negative, 13,535 inactive, 177 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 866,883 total cases, 7,353,119 negative tests, 12,557 fatalities and 852,564 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,636,566 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 604,086 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 181,284,807 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,926,241 deaths.
—Staff Reports
