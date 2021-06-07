Giles County increased to 4,027 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of June 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,919 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred-one fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 7.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 24,084, up from 23,848 a week ago.
Giles County has had 110 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 6,044 positive, 31,061 negative, 5,928 inactive, 92 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,365 positive, 18,533 negative, 4,297 inactive, 67 fatalities; Marshall — 4,226 positive, 24,144 negative, 4,156 inactive, 59 fatalities; and Maury — 13,612 positive, 78,846 negative, 13,414 inactive, 174 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 864,195 total cases, 7,212,528 negative tests, 12,479 fatalities and 848,718 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 33,377,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 597,946 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 173,536,534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,734,609 deaths.
—Staff Reports
