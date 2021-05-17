Giles County increased to 4,014 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of May 17, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 3,891 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 23.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 23,690, up from 23,627.
Giles County has had 111 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 5,991 positive, 30,400 negative, 5,816 inactive, 91 fatalities; Lincoln — 4,371 positive, 18,219 negative, 4,285 inactive, 63 fatalities; Marshall — 4,207 positive, 23,777 negative, 4,121 inactive, 58 fatalities; and Maury — 13,566 positive, 77,334 negative, 13,290 inactive, 172 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 858,355 total cases, 7,026,907 negative tests, 12,327 fatalities and 836,615 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 32,961,514 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 586,252 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 163,234,776 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,382,692 deaths.
—Staff Reports
