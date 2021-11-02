Giles County increased to 6,088 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Nov. 2, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,903 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred twenty-five fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 60.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 31,471, up from 31,075 a week ago.
Giles County has had 221 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,580 positive, 78 active, 125 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,708 positive, 78 active, 84 fatalities; Marshall — 6,876 positive, 53 active, 88 fatalities; and Maury — 19,437 positive, 150 active, 235 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,283,487 total cases, 16,408 fatalities and 1,255,237 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 46,140,509 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 748,173 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 247,447,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,011,786 deaths.
—Staff Reports
