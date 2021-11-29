Giles County increased to 6,177 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Nov. 29, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,998 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred twenty-seven fatalities have been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 52.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 32,496, up from 32,033 two weeks ago.
Giles County has had 228 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,754 positive, 72 active, 127 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,836 positive, 44 active, 92 fatalities; Marshall — 6,987 positive, 53 active, 90 fatalities; and Maury — 19,816 positive, 173 active, 238 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,314,188 total cases, 17,001 fatalities and 1,283,862 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has had 48,375,997 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 777,745 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 261,978,819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5,205,121 deaths.
—Staff Reports
