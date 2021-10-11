Giles County increased to 5,890 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Oct. 11, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,544 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fourteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 232.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 30,269, up from 29,905 a week ago.
Giles County has had 198 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,365 positive, 220 active, 114 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,550 positive, 168 active, 81 fatalities; Marshall — 6,734 positive, 162 active, 83 fatalities; and Maury — 19,055 positive, 366 active, 217 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,253,863 total cases, 15,583 fatalities and 1,208,867 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 44,505,919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 714,808 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 238,540,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,861,885 deaths.
—Staff Reports
