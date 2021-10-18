Giles County increased to 5,984 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Oct. 18, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,686 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fifteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 183.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 30,687, up from 30,269 a week ago.
Giles County has had 202 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,460 positive, 167 active, 115 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,606 positive, 113 active, 82 fatalities; Marshall — 6,795 positive, 118 active, 84 fatalities; and Maury — 19,205 positive, 265 active, 224 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,266,252 total cases, 15,887 fatalities and 1,228,447 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 45,027,317 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 725,994 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 241,038,010 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,903,975 deaths.
—Staff Reports
