Giles County increased to 6,055 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Oct. 25, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,800 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred twenty fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 135.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 31,075, up from 30,687 a week ago.
Giles County has had 210 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,522 positive, 112 active, 121 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,654 positive, 79 active, 83 fatalities; Marshall — 6,847 positive, 92 active, 85 fatalities; and Maury — 19,325 positive, 209 active, 227 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,275,297 total cases, 16,183 fatalities and 1,243,062 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 45,520,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 737,023 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 243,987,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,953,360 deaths.
—Staff Reports
