Giles County increased to 5,766 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Oct. 4, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,384 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred fourteen fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 268.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 29,905, up from 29,472 a week ago.
Giles County has had 192 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,243 positive, 357 active, 114 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,470 positive, 252 active, 81 fatalities; Marshall — 6,647 positive, 196 active, 82 fatalities; and Maury — 18,831 positive, 499 active, 216 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,238,023 total cases, 15,323 fatalities and 1,184,325 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 43,812,011 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 702,681 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 235,298,756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,806,911 deaths.
—Staff Reports
