Giles County increased to 5,214 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Sept. 13, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 4,706 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred four fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 424.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 28,378, up from 27,734 a week ago.
Giles County has had 174 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 8,447 positive, 801 active, 106 fatalities; Lincoln — 5,974 positive, 440 active, 76 fatalities; Marshall — 6,204 positive, 536 active, 70 fatalities; and Maury — 17,750 positive, 1,245 active, 195 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,154,966 total cases, 14,010 fatalities and 1,054,043 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 41,181,068 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 661,385 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 225,158,946 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,637,315 deaths.
—Staff Reports
