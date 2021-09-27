Giles County increased to 5,609 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Sept. 27, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 5,178 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred eleven fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 320.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 29,472, up from 28,940 a week ago.
Giles County has had 180 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 9,052 positive, 525 active, 110 fatalities; Lincoln — 6,335 positive, 307 active, 79 fatalities; Marshall — 6,539 positive, 289 active, 76 fatalities; and Maury — 18,562 positive, 703 active, 206 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,217,394 total cases, 14,952 fatalities and 1,151,165 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 43,064,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 689,898 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 232,215,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,754,133 deaths.
—Staff Reports
