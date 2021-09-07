Giles County increased to 5,020 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus, as of Sept. 7, according to the Tennessee Department of Health website, Tn.gov/health.
Of those confirmed cases, 4,503 are now considered inactive/recovered.
One hundred three fatalities have now been reported for Giles.
Giles County’s active case count is currently 414.
“TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic, and (2) are not deceased.”
In today’s update on TN.gov/health, negative tests rose to 27,734, up from 26,971 a week ago.
Giles County has had 172 residents hospitalized since May 9, 2020.
TDH reminds citizens, “It is important to remember COVID-19 case counts only represent a portion of actual illness in the community. Because being ‘counted’ as a case requires visiting a health care provider and/or seeking a COVID-19 test, there are cases in the community that are not officially counted.”
Elsewhere in Tennessee
Test results in Tennessee counties contiguous to Giles are: Lawrence — 7,991 positive, 766 active, 105 fatalities; Lincoln — 5,734 positive, 435 active, 74 fatalities; Marshall — 5,971 positive, 647 active, 69 fatalities; and Maury — 17,125 positive, 1,295 active, 189 fatalities.
As of today, Tennessee has reported 1,109,923 total cases, 13,721 fatalities and 1,007,262 inactive/recovered.
United States, Global
According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has 40,269,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 650,507 deaths.
Globally, JHU reports 221,832,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 4,585,393 deaths.
—Staff Reports
