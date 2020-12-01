The Richland Lady Raiders (2-2) tipped off their 2020-2021 campaign, first going on the road and suffering a close loss to Eagleville before tallying a pair of same-day wins over Spring Hill and Giles County, two teams that defeated Richland by narrow margins a year ago. The Lady Raiders were then defeated at home by Houston County 50-41.
The Lady Raiders have planned a 22 game regular season schedule running Nov. 19 to Feb. 11.
Richland is joined in District 10 of the Class A division by Culleoka, Hampshire, Santa Fe and Mount Pleasant.
Richland 36
Eagleville 43
RHS girls’ head coach Chad Hall’s squad traveled to Eagleville to take on the Lady Eagles for Richland’s first game of the season. Richland’s offense came out firing to the tune of a 29-22 halftime lead, but the Lady Raiders came up short against Eagleville after being outscored 21-7 in the second half. The fourth quarter was particularly troubled offensively, with the team scoring just a single basket.
Jesse Jennings led Richland with 20 points, nine of which came from the free throw line. Other scorers included Gracie Braden (7), Ava Shrader (4), Gracie Adams (3) and Halle Braden (2).
Richland 43
Spring Hill 41
In a contest Richland lost 57-51 a year ago, the Lady Raiders got their revenge against their fellow Lady Raiders from Spring Hill. This was the first of two revenge opportunities Richland would capitalize on, as the Lady Raiders would go on to defeat Giles County, whom the team lost to a year ago 49-47, later the same day.
The story of the game was Jennings again fueling the Lady Raiders’ offense, this time exploding for 27 points, including four 3-pointers and seven points in fourth quarter crunch time.
Ava Shrader added four fourth quarter points and had 10 on the night, and Gracie Braden added a three late to get Richland over the hump in the close outing. Halle Braden was the Lady Raiders’ lone additional other scorer with three points.
The Lady Raiders’ next home opponent is against Collinwood Saturday, Dec. 12 after a three-game road stretch.
