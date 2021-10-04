Maury Regional Health (MRH) began offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID booster doses on Sept. 27, according to Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer Martin Chaney, M.D.
Booster doses are designed to further enhance the immunity of an individual who has been fully vaccinated. According to CDC recommendations, the following are eligible for a booster if they completed the initial Pfizer two-dose series at least six months ago:
- People age 65 and older and/or residents in long-term care settings
- People ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
- People ages 18-49 with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster, based on their individual benefits and risks, and are encouraged to consult their medical provider.
- People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster, based on their individual benefits and risks, and are encouraged to consult their medical provider.
Those vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are not currently eligible for a booster; however, Moderna has limited approval for third dose administration for those who are immune compromised.
“We anticipate that guidance regarding booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be released in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Chaney. “Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce hospitalizations and deaths. If you have any questions or concerns about vaccination, please talk with a medical professional and make an informed decision.”
Vaccines are available to those who qualify at the MRH walk-in vaccine clinic at 854 W. James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia, the Maury Regional Mobile Unit, local health departments and retail pharmacies. For more information, visit MauryRegional.com/COVIDvaccine. It is recommended that those who have received at least one vaccine dose bring the vaccination card provided to them at the time of their initial vaccination.
—MRH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.