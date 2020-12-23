As COVID-19 makes yet another surge in both cases and deaths reported across the United States, it can be difficult at times to parse the statistics in order to make the most informed decisions for you and your family.
On Dec. 2, the U.S. reported a single day record in COVID-19 deaths with at least 2,760, surpassing the previous record set during the first wave on April 15. That record has now been surpassed several times over the past few weeks with cases regularly exceeding 200,000 in a single day, and hospitalizations at an all-time high. This has left many hospitals, including those across the mid-state, struggling to find space for new patients experiencing severe cases.
The difficulty in analyzing the data without knowing the mechanisms behind how it is collected has led some to doubt the accuracy of statistics and therefore underestimate the seriousness of the global pandemic.
However, there are resources at the state, national and international levels to help answer these questions and better reflect the difficult times in which we live.
An example of this potential confusion is found right here in Giles County. Over an eight-day span from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2, Giles County reported an increase of 197 cases of COVID-19, yet reflected an active case count of only 158 as of the Dec. 2 date. This led to confusion among some local citizens as to how these cases had already rolled off the active case count despite the required 14 days seemingly having not passed.
The answer lies in when this 14-day period begins and the fact that statistical reporting can often lag behind the onset of the illness itself.
The Tennessee Department of Health provides a helpful definition on its tn.gov/health website.
“The number of active cases is based on the number of total cases minus the number of deaths and the number of inactive/recovered cases. Beginning Sept. 3, TDH defines ‘inactive/recovered’ as people who are (1) not deceased, and (2) at least 14 days beyond their symptom onset date, or are at least 14 days beyond the first test confirming their illness if asymptomatic.”
Prior to Sept. 3, TDH specified at least 21 days beyond symptom onset.
Depending on how long an individual waits from symptom onset to seek out a test and how long it takes for that test to be returned, sometimes taking up to 72 hours, some confirmed cases may only appear as active on the state’s reporting for a couple of days.
Further, some may become confused when total COVID-19 cases or deaths decrease from one day to the next as has happened multiple times in Giles County’s reporting.
When a COVID-19 positive test is received by TDH, the state attempts to contact the individual to learn more about illness, exposure and contacts. During the course of this investigation, new information may come to light such as to whether the individual’s residence was potentially reported for the wrong county.
Others may become confused by social media posts that incorrectly state the method in which deaths are attributed to COVID-19 or suggestions that hospitals have an incentive to attribute deaths to COVID-19, and therefore inflate numbers purposely.
TDH articulates that to be currently counted as a COVID-19 death, a person must have both had COVID-19 and that the death must not have been due to something “completely independent to COVID-19, like due to a car wreck.”
Another common question is how TDH receives information on positive tests and what tests count toward the official total.
Positive COVID-19 tests are reported to TDH by clinicians and laboratories across the state. The tests which are counted toward state totals are PCR tests as well as rapid antigen tests which detect certain proteins on the surface of the virus; blood tests which detect antibodies within an individual’s system rather than active infection do not count toward the state total. PCR tests, which have made up more than 90 percent of the cases attributed to Giles County, have specificity ratings of 98 percent or higher meaning false positives are fairly rare, and increasing case numbers cannot be attributed to tests misidentifying other common cold or flu strains as COVID-19.
The final category which is included in the case total is that of individuals who have been in close contact with someone confirmed to have COVID-19 and who present symptoms of a clinically-compatible illness or who were diagnosed by their health care provider as having a clinically-compatible illness with COVID-19. These are counted as “probable” cases rather than confirmed as are rapid antigen tests. These “probable” categories combine to make up only 8.1 percent of the cases attributed to Giles County as of Dec. 20.
So, what does this mean for us? How do we use these statistics to stay informed and safe?
There are several key things to remember when analyzing COVID-19 statistics.
There is a statistical lag when it comes to tracking COVID-19 cases. If your local community is reporting high numbers of new cases, it may be a sign that infection rates could potentially be worse than what the statistics reflect. Increases in deaths also often lag behind an increase in cases, as demonstrated by the fact the Dec. 2 national 14-day increase in cases was only 1 percent, while increase in deaths was 30 percent. The surge that led to these deaths had already been taking place for multiple weeks before the death numbers caught up.
In addition, local spread is most likely higher than what is reflected by the statistics. TDH numbers largely reflect positive tests, meaning those who were not tested due to having an asymptomatic case or who presented symptoms but chose not to get tested are not counted toward the total.
Finally, some key statistics are more indicative of the seriousness of the current outbreak than others. For instance, a significant increase in percentage of positive tests or an increase in hospitalizations may be some of the strongest indicators that local spread is high and is straining the health care system.
So, how can local citizens keep their families safe?
The Centers for Disease Control still recommends wearing a mask as one of the best ways to limit the spread of COVID-19. Masks with multiple layers are suggested, and masks should be worn over both the nose and the mouth.
Avoid crowded indoor spaces and maintain a six-foot distance between yourself and non-members of your household when in contact for extended periods.
Frequently wash your hands with soap and water. If they are not available, hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol can be used. While infection is less common when coming in contact with contaminated services than through direct transmission via respiratory droplets, it is possible. Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Stay home and isolate as much as possible if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have received a positive test.
If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 through direct physical contact or close contact of six feet or less for more than 15 minutes, isolate and monitor your health for 14 days after you last had contact with said individual.
In addition, consider being vaccinated against the virus as doses become available in the coming months and continue to follow and stay informed of updated guidelines.
Through staying informed and taking necessary precautions, Giles County citizens can do their part to stop the spread this holiday season. For more information at the state level, visit tn.gov/health or covid19.tn.gov.
