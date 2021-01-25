According to the Tennessee Department of Health, residents of Giles County who don’t have access to internet, who are in Phase 1a1, 1a2 or are age 75 or older, and wish to register for a COVID-19 vaccination, may call 1-866-442-5301 for assistance with signing up for the first dose waiting list.
Phase 1a1 includes hospital and free-standing emergency room staff with direct patient exposure, home health care staff, COVID-19 mass testing site staff, student health providers, staff and residents at long-term care facilities, first responders, and people under 18 years old who cannot live alone due to serious chronic medical conditions. First priority in this phase are people who are older than 65, or have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, solid organ transplant recipients, cardiac disease, Sickle Cell disease or diabetes.
Phase 1a2 covers those in out-patient care, including primary care providers and staff, pharmacists and staff, patient transport, outpatient therapists, urgent care providers and staff, environmental services, Oral health providers such as dentists and orthodontists, outpatient lab staff who work with COVID-19 specimens, and funeral/mortuary workers who are in direct contact with the bodies of those who died from COVID-19.
For additional questions or for more information, contact 931-490-8312.
