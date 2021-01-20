As the COVID-19 active case count continues its gradual decline, local citizens can do their part to make sure the numbers continue this positive trend.
The Giles County active case count hit a record high of 505 Jan. 10, but has since decreased to 338 as of Jan. 18. Citizens are advised to continue following CDC guidelines when it comes to social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when sick, but a more permanent solution has also emerged on the horizon.
Medical experts advise that widespread vaccination is a key part of the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Tennessee Department of Health has provided several helpful resources for those looking for more information on when they will be eligible.
The Giles County Health Department is now booking appointments for those in phases 1a1, 1a2 and for individuals who are 75 years of age or older.
Individuals can find which phase they fall under at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/.
To learn what phase your county is vaccinating, visit covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
In addition, appointments may be booked through their county health department for those eligible at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/. Click your county on the map and then click “Make an Appointment” to register. Those who register will be asked to enter their name and contact information to be notified of their appointment date, time and location as soon as vaccine becomes available.
Residents of Giles County who don’t have access to the internet who are in Phase 1a1, 1a2 or are age 75 or older and wish to register for a COVID-19 vaccination may call 931-490-8312 for assistance with registration.
Upon receiving their first dose of vaccine, individuals will be given a card and information on when to receive their second dose, which is required for the maximum effectiveness of the vaccine.
State officials remind citizens that the COVID-19 vaccine supply is still limited, and availability will vary by county.
As of Jan. 14, the state reported 3.15 percent of Giles County residents had reportedly received their first dose of vaccine. A total 330,775 vaccinations have been administered across the state as a whole.
According to medical experts, individuals must receive both doses of the vaccine and wait 14 days for antibodies to develop in order to reach the 94.5 percent COVID-19 prevention effectiveness which the Moderna vaccine offers.
Those with general questions about COVID-19 may call the COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945 or 833-556-2476 between 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
