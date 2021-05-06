Current and former Bobcat soccer players met on the pitch for a Saturday afternoon doubleheader. The alumni team defeated the current varsity squad 4-1 in a game that included high intensity plays, electrifying saves and dance moves from the former Bobcats after a successful goal. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen
