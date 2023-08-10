GC SCHOOLS LOGO.png

A slate of back to school items from facilities upgrades to equipment and programs for improved safety was approved last week by the Giles County Board of Education.

On Aug. 3, the school board met just days after 3,188 Giles County students returned to various school buildings and classrooms for the 2023-24 school year, many coming into updated facilities. Among the upgrades are new windows and HVAC systems expected to provide healthier and safer learning environments for students.

