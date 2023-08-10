A slate of back to school items from facilities upgrades to equipment and programs for improved safety was approved last week by the Giles County Board of Education.
On Aug. 3, the school board met just days after 3,188 Giles County students returned to various school buildings and classrooms for the 2023-24 school year, many coming into updated facilities. Among the upgrades are new windows and HVAC systems expected to provide healthier and safer learning environments for students.
Among items approved by the school board at its Aug. 3 meeting is replacing an old portion of roof at Richland School with metal roofing.
A key safety item in Giles County schools this year is creating safe spaces to house equipment used by each school’s SROs. The safe storage areas are part of a state safety grant.
Efforts are also moving forward to meet curriculum standards necessary to achieve success mandated by the state legislature. As a child safety curriculum, Erin’s Law Child Abuse curriculum was adopted. The curriculum offers safety tips and information to students including all forms of bullying and abuse prevention and education. Implementation is planned for the 2023-24 school year.
Continuing curriculum work and student/family success planning, Giles County’s after school LEAPS program has received a $250,000 per year three-year grant. As part of this program, students receive enrichment and academic portions to foster continued individual learning.
In other business, the school board:
• Heard there is a need for bus drivers and the gym floor at Bridgeforth is being
• Approved on first reading policies 1.106 Code of Ethics; 1.400 School Board Meetings; 4.204 Summer Instructional Programs; 5.106 Application and Employment; 5.119 Employment of Retirees; 5.302 Sick Leave; 5.307 Physical Assault Leave, 5.600 Staff Rights and Responsibilities; and 6.202 Home Schools.
• Approved second reading of policies 1.402 Notification of Meetings; 1.404 Appeals to and Appearances Before the Board; 3.202 Emergency Preparedness Plan; 3.205 Security; 4.300 Extra Curricular Activities; 4.403 Library Materials; 5.305 Medical Leave; 6.300 Code of Conduct; and 6.309 Zero Tolerance Offenses.
The board’s next work session is scheduled for Aug. 17 at 5 p.m. The board’s next regular meeting is set for Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. All Giles County Board of Education meetings are held at 270 Richland Drive unless otherwise announced.
