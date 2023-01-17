The Giles County Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Jan. 5, approving several budget amendments that will allow for new school buses, repairs to the roof at Richland School, an archery program for Richland and a TCAT professor to offer certification programs on the county’s high school campuses.

Richland School will soon be home to a National Archery in the Schools Program. The program would be taught as a PE class for the middle school and as an extracurricular team for the upper grades (8-12). The board voted to approve the $2,300 faculty stipend as well as the creation of the team. 

