The Giles County Board of Education met for its monthly meeting Jan. 5, approving several budget amendments that will allow for new school buses, repairs to the roof at Richland School, an archery program for Richland and a TCAT professor to offer certification programs on the county’s high school campuses.
Richland School will soon be home to a National Archery in the Schools Program. The program would be taught as a PE class for the middle school and as an extracurricular team for the upper grades (8-12). The board voted to approve the $2,300 faculty stipend as well as the creation of the team.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said that the team would only be open to Richland students as the sport requires the team to consist of students who attend class under the coach. Richland School U.S. History teacher Matthew Baxter hopes to move forward quickly with the creation of the team, seeking a grant from the TWRA to fund it.
The board approved accepting a $95,158 SPARC (Supporting Postsecondary Access in Rural Communities) grant that will allow TCAT professors to teach an IT program at the county’s high schools, allowing students to graduate high school with IT certifications. CTE Director Jake Hammond confirmed that the programs would be offered at both county high schools, with the professor splitting their time. He also informed the board that the grant was non-competitive and would be renewed in perpetuity if the schools met the requirements of the grant each year.
The board approved the budget amendments that reflected a quarterly budget review provided by Hammond that included rollover money from a grant and funds reallocated within his budget, as well as updated figures for the LEAPS and voluntary Pre-K programs that reflect the actual funding from the state for those line items.
A budget amendment in the amount of $200,000 was created to fund repairs to the roof over the “pink wing” of Richland School, and $500,000 for the purchase of four new 78-passenger school buses in accordance with the life cycle plan in place for the student transportation vehicles. Transportation Supervisor Theresa Busby received additional quotes, as requested by board member Scooter Sumners, but the original quote for International Buses through Sourcewell remained the optimal choice. Busby told the board that next year they should plan to budget for two special needs buses and two 78-passenger buses.
First National Bank recognized their school system employees of the month: Cindy Gibbons, an educational Assistant at Minor Hill School; Brad Willams, Speech Language Pathologist at Pulaski Elementary; and Terrance Cross, a social studies teacher at Elkton School.
Also recognized at the meeting were student artists from Matthew Orgeron’s art class at Southside Elementary. Their colorful creations, completed during a study of lines, will be on display in the Central Office board room throughout January.
The following policies were approved on second reading:
Updates to policy 6.300: Code of Conduct to be more clear for parents and educators by improving the formatting and outlining common offenses.
Changing the weight of end of course and state testing for third-fifth grade students, reflected in policy 4.700 Testing Programs.
Beard reported that Brindley Construction had conducted a pre-bid meeting with interested contractors for the school renovation work at Giles County High School. Bids for replacing the windows were due Jan. 16, and bids for the remaining trades are due Jan. 26 and will be unsealed that day.
Beard also welcomed new School Nutrition Supervisor Pam Snyder.
The next School Board Work Session will be Thursday, Jan. 19, and the next meeting will be Thursday, Feb. 2. Meetings are at 5 p.m. in the Central Office Boardroom unless otherwise specified.
