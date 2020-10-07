The Giles County Board of Education focused on ways to support educators and students during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at their monthly meeting Oct. 1.
Following a discussion at their recent work session, the board approved pay increases for substitute teachers and Pupil Transportation Department shop mechanics. The board is hoping to attract and retain excellent substitute teachers and remain competitive with surrounding areas because substitutes are in high demand, especially now.
The board passed a resolution to extend Tennessee PC652 into the 2020-21 school year. The Act, which was passed in Spring 2020, stated in part that teachers’ performance assessments would not be tied to students’ state test scores. Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard explained that they are hoping that waiving accountability will ease the burden on teachers during the ongoing pandemic.
Giles County schools are receiving an upgrade to fiber-optic lines. The work should be completed by mid-October and will increase bandwidth from 3 GB to 10 GB. Outdoor WiFi access points will be installed for virtual learners to access the internet from school parking lots. Additionally, 130 new upgraded wireless access points were installed across the district. The improvements will serve the district long into the future.
Additionally, the board:
• Approved an overnight trip for the Richland Cheerleading squad to attend the 2021 UCA High School Nationals.
• Heard that the ongoing security door project is wrapping up, with a few additional final approvals and pieces awaiting installation.
• Appointed board members Katie Journey and Mary McCloud as Tennessee School Board Association delegates.
The meeting concluded
with board members thanking Beard for the board retreat hosted the prior weekend, saying it was an exceptional and informative event that provided the board insight into what is happening behind-the-scenes at the schools.
“This board is growing strong thanks to Dr. Beard and her staff,” Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said.
The next GCBOE work session will be Oct. 22 and the next board meeting will be Nov. 5.
