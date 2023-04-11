The progress and future of the Giles County School System’s schools renovation project was the subject of a special called work session last week.
The Giles County Board of Education held the work session April 4 to review progress, budgeting and strategy for the planned renovations to Giles County High School, Bridgeforth Middle School and Pulaski Elementary School.
Brindley Construction LLC, the construction manager at risk for the project, was at the meeting to present budgets for all three schools, as well as the schedule for work at GCHS, which is set to begin at the start of summer break. The projects seek to improve the building “envelopes,” which results in cost-saving energy efficiency and clean, healthy indoor air.
GCHS is scheduled to receive upgrades to its HVAC and electrical systems, as well as cosmetic improvements in phases over two summer breaks and throughout the upcoming school year.
Bryan Brindley told the board that Brindley Construction has developed a “pretty aggressive schedule” to complete the work in a timely manner.”
Over the summer, common areas such as hallways will be the focus. While school is in session, blocks of classrooms will be closed off as they are renovated in phases. This work schedule requires thoughtful planning, taking into consideration the logistics of which systems can be isolated, and to ensure that all systems are compatible when the work is finalized.
“Safety is going to be our utmost concern,” Brindley said.
Contracted tradespeople will undergo background checks before being allowed to work at the school while it is in session. Areas where fire suppression systems and air conditioning will have to be turned off will be completed when students are not present.
“What we do for Giles County High School will be replicated at Bridgeforth Middle School almost exactly, except on a somewhat smaller scale,” School Board Chairman Knox Vanderpool said.
Pulaski Elementary School is mostly HVAC updates and some new windows. The board discussed with Brindley the timeline for the remaining work, and were told it could be possible that the projects could overlap.
Bridgeforth could begin in the summer of 2024, with work taking two summers and one school year to complete. Pulaski Elementary should take one summer and one school year.
If the projects overlap, they could be complete by 2025. This schedule is contingent on developing engineering plans for the state to approve, and then completing the three month bid process, during the next school year. If there is no overlap, the work could take until 2028.
The three-school project, which was initially estimated to cost $16.4 million when the board began discussions in the Spring of 2020, will now cost an estimated $20.4 million due to inflation and phasing.
Approximately half of the budgeted amount will cover the high school’s renovations. Bridgeforth is estimated at just over $7 million and Pulaski Elementary School at $3 million.
Some of the increase from the initial estimates comes from the costs associated with doing the work in phases rather than all at once, which increased the cost by 8 percent.
The school system may save money by purchasing and storing materials for the middle and elementary school projects in advance of their start dates, if inflation continues.
The $20.4 million budget does not include the UV air purification systems planned for the schools’ HVAC systems. The bid process for this would be done separately, and would cost an estimated $150,000. The cost to tie the high school’s existing systems in to the new systems to make them cohesive would be an additional $80,000. The budget includes padding that could absorb some of these costs.
To date, the school system has set aside $8.4 million for the capital projects. Of that, $7.2 million remains after purchasing stand-alone UV air purifiers for the other five schools in the district and paying for preliminary engineering and construction management services.
Representatives of the school system and county at the work session discussed options for funding this part of the renovations project, including funds set aside by both the school system and the county.
More funding will be required to complete this three-school project, with county representatives urging school system officials to develop a funding plan to present to the county commission.
The topic of renovations was added to the agenda for the School Board’s regular meeting set for today (Tuesday) at 5 p.m. Details from the meeting will be available in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN. The meeting is also scheduled to be available on the Pulaski Citizen Live YouTube Channel.
