Bridgeforth Middle School history teacher Bryan Hollister brought back his flag design competition this year.
Eighth grade winners were first place Kush Patel, second place Aniya Brooks, third place Ramsey Owens, fourth place Alexis Garcia and tied for fifth place, Alison Augustin and Conner Kelly.
“This year was really competitive, with a number of close votes,” Hollister said.
The students were asked to design flags for the “Lost State of Franklin,” which was, in Hollister’s words, “an ill-fated attempt by early Americans to create a new state in the East Tennessee region.”
This proposed 14th state was named after Benjamin Franklin and lasted less than five years — not even long enough to have its own flag.
“The students really showed out this year artistically, which really made the voting a challenge for faculty who voted,” Hollister said.
The students incorporated into their flag designs what they had learned in class about the region and people of the time, including images of Benjamin Franklin and symbols such as the turkey he proposed as the national bird and the “Join or Die” snake imagery.
“I’m really pushing to make history more “fun,” and the kids work hard so I want them to be recognized for their efforts,” Hollister added.
This flag design assignment is just one way he tries to bring history to life for his students.
